How to watch No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are riding high and the subject of the national conversation after upsetting the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in the most-watched game of the year thus far.

While it may be too early to officially declare that Texas has fully returned to its previous prominence, they seem well on their way. Despite being four-touchdown favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, this test against the Cowboys will be the first true measure of the potential Texas return — can the Longhorns perform at a high level in the games that are not quite as prominent? As they close the non-conference schedule, they can build momentum and prove that they are well on their way to being back.

The Cowboys, riding high themselves at 2-0 on the season, have to leave Laramie for the first time this year to take on the potent Longhorn squad. Wyoming opened the season with an upset over the currently winless Texas Tech Red Raiders before a two-touchdown win over Portland State. Led by quarterback Andrew Peasley, Wyoming relies on explosive passing plays and a stable of wide receivers and running backs to spread the ball around in an effort to create space and opportunity for its playmakers.

“From last year to this year, it’s just experience, honestly. Just for him to get out there and get a feel for the game. This offseason was huge for him. He got comfortable. He earned his role. He earned a spot and it kind of just catapulted.”

“We’ve got a really tough opponent that challenges you in a lot of ways,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “Coach Bohl is a tremendous coach, he’s got a really veteran team. A lot of fourth, fifth, and sixth-year seniors on their team — a hard-nosed team that makes things challenging for you because they execute really well on both sides of the ball, as well as on special teams.”

Injury report:

Freshman RB CJ Baxter (ankle) — game-time decision

Junior LB Morice Blackwell (knee) — game-time decision

How to watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 29-point favorites at DraftKings.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 85 degrees, wind N 5 mph, 14-percent chance of rain

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.