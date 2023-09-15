Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: After loss to Texas, Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘knows it’s almost over’

ESPN analyst and SEC bon vivant Paul Finebaum joined Inside Texas earlier this week to chit chat about the Texas Longhorns’ recent win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Texas’ impending move to the SEC.

“[Texas[ didn’t just make Nick Saban look bad. You made him look old,” Finebaum said, per Inside Texas. “You pushed him, he looked like the heavyweight champion after losing to a challenger. He could barely talk. Saban, the greatest coach of all time, was talking about what a privilege it is after the game to play in a game like that. He’s only played in 9 million. What, he’s played in 10 national championship games? One at LSU and nine [at Alabama]? And Saturday night in September is a privilege to play in? It’s a sense that he knows it’s almost over.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: No. 4 Texas still inspired by John Wick ahead of Wyoming game

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas’ Quinn Ewers takes ownership of this team after big win

Austin American-Statesman: Alabama’s Nick Saban praises Texas’ talent, Steve Sarkisian

Dallas Morning News: Quinn Ewers, UT football leaders call players-only meeting ahead of Week 3 homecoming

Dallas Morning News: Texas beating Alabama was no mirage. Now Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have a new standard

Dallas Morning News: Texas vs. Wyoming prediction: Can No. 4 Longhorns avoid a letdown against 2-0 Cowboys?

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: Confidence Texas can build on Alabama win, turn 2023 into a special season

Inside Texas: IT Roundtable: Texas vs. Wyoming predictions, stories to watch, keys to the game

Inside Texas: Texas looks for consistency in run game when playing undefeated Wyoming

Inside Texas: Paul Finebaum on Texas in the SEC: “I have never been more excited about anything in the SEC”

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas RB CJ Baxter and LB Mo Blackwell are game-time decisions against Wyoming

No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming advanced stats preview and Alabama recap

Texas to debut new LED lighting against Wyoming

Four-star edge Solomon Williams reveals top five schools

WATCH: Texas posts electric mini movie recap after Alabama win

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas edge target returning to Austin for official visit

247Sports: Texas LB target Anthony Williams ‘very high’ on the Longhorns ahead of upcoming visit to Austin

Inside Texas: On3 four-star committed to a national power still hearing from Texas

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns commits schedules for Week 4

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star Marcus Harris talks Texas, upcoming Austin trip

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas unanimous choice in Big 12 football power poll after win at Alabama

Dallas Morning News: Sports-media partner of Texas, SMU, TCU, A&M, UNT avoids bankruptcy with $600M-plus deal

247Sports: How one David Gbenda play against Alabama exemplifies Texas’ pursuit of a Big 12 title

Frogs O’ War: Know the Enemy: Houston Cougars

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Preview: Sooners travel to their first road game

The Smoking Musket: Staring down the musket at Pitt

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Ohio

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Defensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ Ohio

Bring On The Cats: Preview: Let’s talk about Missouri

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Robert Griffin III pitched himself to Jets as the veteran QB they need on ESPN

SB Nation: Tarik Cohen’s comeback is the best story of the early NFL season

SB Nation: Giannis Antetokounmpo is soft launching his future trade request, and the Bucks are on notice

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND