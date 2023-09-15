Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: After loss to Texas, Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘knows it’s almost over’

ESPN analyst and SEC bon vivant Paul Finebaum joined Inside Texas earlier this week to chit chat about the Texas Longhorns’ recent win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Texas’ impending move to the SEC.
“[Texas[ didn’t just make Nick Saban look bad. You made him look old,” Finebaum said, per Inside Texas. “You pushed him, he looked like the heavyweight champion after losing to a challenger. He could barely talk. Saban, the greatest coach of all time, was talking about what a privilege it is after the game to play in a game like that. He’s only played in 9 million. What, he’s played in 10 national championship games? One at LSU and nine [at Alabama]? And Saturday night in September is a privilege to play in? It’s a sense that he knows it’s almost over.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the Ohio State Buckeyes last night.
Took care of business #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pRe8z2jntr— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 15, 2023
