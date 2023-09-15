Wyoming Roundtable: Can Texas avoid a post-Alabama hangover?

Before we dive into the win over Alabama and the upcoming game against Wyoming - let’s allow Daniel and Gerald a moment to brag on correctly predicting the upset while shaming Cameron.

Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - I couldn’t shake my gut feeling based on everything we knew coming in. We knew the quarterback situation for Alabama was drastically different this year and Jalen Milroe could be had. We also knew that Alabama’s supporting cast across the board took a big hit due to NFL departures. I was definitely worried about the Texas offensive line coming into this one, but they blew away my expectations and gave Ewers ample time to hit his shots and that proved to be the difference in this one.

It feels really good to be right about this one. I’m a tad salty I just missed nailing the score, but hey it’s a W all the same.

Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) - So here’s the thing: I went against my usual “never pick against Bama” mindset and it gave me heartburn until the game was over.. I really had faith that Texas could get it done, but I have been punished for having faith in Texas football before. I told my wife during the fourth quarter that I wasn’t going to believe it until Texas was in “formacion victoria” (shouts to the Spanish language broadcasters). A week removed, I still don’t feel like it’s real.

Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - I take full responsibility. But in my defense, I was a student during the Strong and Herman eras so anytime I had hope or confidence, it was shattered. But Sark isn’t either of those guys - clearly. There have been a few fluky wins for the Longhorns in the last decade or so (Notre Dame in ‘16, OU in ‘13) but that one against Alabama was NOT fluky. Horns are legit.

This win is the biggest in program history since...

Daniel - I said afterward it was similar to when Texas went into Columbus and beat Ohio State back in 2005. I don’t think this Alabama team is as good as that iteration of the Buckeyes, but the hostile environment on the road is absolutely comparable. I don’t know if this Texas team will go in to win the national championship as the 05 team did, but they accomplished a monumental task by walking into Tuscaloosa at night and leaving with a double-digit victory.

Gerald - It’s hard for me to compare it to the National Championship or the 2009 Fiesta Bowl, but as far as regular season games go I think back to the 2005 Ohio State game, even the vibes were similar. I remember watching a pivotal non-conference away game and having people run out of their apartments into the street honking horns and screaming and whatnot. It’s pretty insane to think about.

Cameron - If Texas goes on to have a successful season, the answer is probably the ‘08 Cotton Bowl. I would even agree if you said the ‘05 National Championship. Beating the greatest coach of all time, at their place, on a sold-out Saturday night. Previous Texas teams fold (Notre Dame ‘15) but not this one.

More impressed with Ewers’ poise? Or Texas winning the battle in the trenches?

Daniel - I feel like these two are connected, but I’ll say the trenches. Alabama has been the standard for play in the trenches for a long time now. Seeing Texas not only hold up well but at times absolutely manhandle them was NOT something I anticipated seeing in the matchup. If you are looking for a place on the roster where Texas has looked to have turned a corner... you can start right thereafter how they handled business in Tuscaloosa.

Gerald - For me it’s gotta be the trenches. I honestly knew the defensive line was going to acquit itself well against Alabama, but I think the offensive line was something I was legitimately concerned about and they looked the part on Saturday. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an Alabama defense dominated like that at the point of attack and I don’t think I’ll ever forget it.

Cameron - I’ll say the boys are on the line because for YEARS every team has compared themselves against Alabama’s OL and DL. They’ve been the standard for success and last Saturday they looked overmatched against the Longhorns. Credit Sark, Bo Davis, and Kyle Flood for turning a major weakness into a positive in a short amount of time.

Does Texas avoid a post-Alabama hangover and beat Wyoming? (Writers prediction record in parentheses)

Daniel (2-0) - I’d be a little more worried about a letdown if they were playing up in Laramie. This game is Austin, and I got Texas refocusing and handling business. Wyoming is a scrappy opponent who can punch above their weight, but Texas just showed us they’ve upped the physicality and they have the depth to wear on opponents. I think that will happen in this matchup.

Texas 45 Wyoming 17

Gerald (2-0) - Texas 35, Wyoming 7

Cameron (1-1) - Texas 49, Wyoming 13