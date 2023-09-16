Reacts Results: Texas fan unafraid of letdown performance tonight

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Worried the Longhorns might have a letdown performance tonight against the Wyoming Cowboys? Well, if you are, you’re one of the few Texas fans to feel that way with almost a majority of our voters predicting the Longhorns to take care of business.

Texas opened as a four-touchdown favorite but the line has climbed to 29 points, per DraftKings.

The Cowboys are perfect on the year including an upset win over Texas Tech in double-overtime to open their season. Now, they return to Austin for the first time since 2012. The Longhorns are 5-0 against Wyoming in the all-time series history.

