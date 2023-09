With the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide struggling on the road against the South Florida Bulls, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns prepare to face the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium hoping to avoid a letdown following last week’s upset victory in Tuscaloosa.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network (for the last time) and this is your gamethread.