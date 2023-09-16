No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming live updates: Longhorns look to avoid letdown against the Cowboys

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 4 Texas Longhorns try to get through non-conference play with three wins for the first time since 2012 when they face off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network — the final football game on the program-specific channel before it folds into the SEC Network last year — as the Longhorns seek to avoid a letdown after last week’s upset of the then-No. 3 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, a win losing some of its luster as Alabama struggles through a rain-delayed game against South Florida on the road.

Texas will be without freshman running back CJ Baxter (foot) and junior linebacker Mo Blackwell, who were both ruled out two hours before kickoff.

Baxter’s absence will test the depth in a running back room that has struggled to find room to run this season, especially early in games — other than the bruising finish to the Alabama game, Texas hasn’t consistently moved the line of scrimmage, a point of emphasis for Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian with non-conference play winding down.

Another point of emphasis for the offense? Scoring touchdowns in the red zone. On nine trips into the red area this season, the Horns have only scored four touchdowns, a 44.4-percent touchdown rate that ranks No. 112 nationally.

Texas will also look to maintain its excellence along the defensive line, continue producing turnovers and sacks, and protect a turnover margin that currently stands at plus-five on the season thanks to the offense avoiding any giveaways through the first two games.