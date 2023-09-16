Texas RG Cole Hutson suffered knee injury against Wyoming

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns sophomore right guard Cole Hutson left Saturday’s 31-10 win over the Wyoming Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the second quarter after hyperextending his knee at the end of a running play.

Hutson spent several minutes down on the field before the Texas medical staff helped him off under his own power. At halftime, however, Hutson was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

A 6’5, 318-pounder from Frisco, Hutson started all 13 games at right guard for the Longhorns in 2022 while playing through a shoulder injury that required surgery in the offseason. Hutson suffered a more minor injury prior to the season opener that kept him out against Rice before splitting reps with sophomore right guard DJ Campbell in last week’s win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The same rotation — with Campbell receiving his third consecutive start — continued until Hutson’s injury.

“I think for both of them it’s not the worst thing that they’re rotating a little bit and for DJ this is kind of his first real experience playing, for Cole coming off of some offseason surgeries and getting getting his body in shape,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of the rotation between Campbell and Hutson on Thursday.

“And in the end, there’s no telling — other things can happen on the offensive line where injuries and different things potentially could occur down the road and both those guys are getting really valuable experience and they’re both maximizing their opportunities when they’re on the field. So I’m okay right now with where we’re at and we’ll just continue to monitor that situation as we go.”

Texas suffered another potentially significant injury in the game when redshirt freshman Jack end Kris Ross was carted off the field in the second half with an elbow injury.

Both player will receive MRIs on Sunday morning, according to Sarkisian, who said he hopes that both injuries will require a recovery time of several weeks instead of causing them to miss significant time.