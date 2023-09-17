Texas moves up to No. 3 in the AP Poll, remains at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll

Maybe no one was able to watch it?

The final game on the Longhorn Network saw the then-No. 4 Texas Longhorns, more than four-touchdown favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys at home, featured a 10-10 tie after three quarters before the Longhorns pulled away for a 31-10 victory.

On Sunday, despite Texas underachieving compared to the betting line, the Horns moved up to No. 3 in the AP Poll for the first time since midway through the 2009 season. The three teams in front of Texas all won on Saturday, but Florida State struggled against Boston College in a 31-29 win over the Golden Eagles despite entering the game as 26.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings. So the Horns were able to move ahead, perhaps because most voters only saw the final scoreline instead of the difficulties over the first three quarters.

Coaches Poll voters declined to disrupt the top eight schools, leaving Texas at No. 6, 13 votes behind USC.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma moved up three spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll after a 66-17 win over Tulsa on the road while Kansas State dropped out following a last-second loss to Missouri in Columbia. In the Coaches Poll, the Sooners advanced two spots to No. 14 and the Wildcats were the only team to drop out of the Coaches Poll Top 25.