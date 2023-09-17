No. 3 Texas is a 15-point favorite over Baylor

Coming off a 31-10 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns are 15-point favorite over the Baylor Bears, according to DraftKings.*

Last week, the Big 12 Conference announced a 6:30 p.m. Central kickoff between Texas and Baylor on Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco televised by ABC.

In the all-time series between the two programs that dates back to 1901, the Longhorns hold an 80-28-4 record against the Bears, including 31 wins, 18 losses, and two ties in Waco. Under former head coach Mack Brown, Texas won 13 consecutive games against Baylor, a streak broken by 30-22 home loss in 2010. Since then, the Horns are 2-4 in Waco with a 31-24 loss in 2021 under current head coach Steve Sarkisian.

This season, the Longhorns are 3-0 with their highest ranking in the AP Poll since the end of the 2009 season — the first time Texas has gone undefeated in non-conference play since 2012 — while the Bears are 1-2 following home losses to Texas State and Utah and a win over LIU in Waco.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.