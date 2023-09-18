Game time, TV set for Texas vs. Kansas

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks will face off on Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas and Kansas have played 22 times, with half of those games in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns boast a 17-4 record against the Jayhawks since the series began in 1901 with a 9-1 home record. The .810 winning percentage against Kansas is the best for Texas against any program currently a member of the Big 12 Conference.

In 2022, Texas blew out Kansas 55-14 in Lawrence.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, the Longhorns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012 prior to a matchup against the Bears in Waco on Saturday. Kansas is also 3-0 with wins over Missouri State, Illinois, Nevada. This weekend in Lawrence, Kansas hosts BYU.