Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Despite their slow start against the Wyoming Cowboys, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns continue to see their name rise up in the rankings as they start Big 12 play.

Texas heads up Interstate 35 to Waco for its first conference matchup of the year, facing a Baylor Bears team that started the year below expectations. After a pair of home losses to open the season, a shocker at the hands of the Texas State Bobcats and a comeback by the Utah Utes, the Bears finally put one in the win column against the Long Island University Sharks in Week 3 to break the seal for the year.

Dave Aranda and the Bears would love nothing more than to draw to .500 on the year and knock the Longhorns off of their winning streak in one fell swoop. They will have to do so without the services of quarterback Blake Shapen, who was named the starter ahead of the season but was injured in the loss to Texas State. Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson has assumed the quarterbacking duties in his stead but has yet to prove to be the top-end playmaker the offense needs.

The Longhorns are also looking for answers on offense, trying to find a level of consistency that matches the output from the defense, that continues to carry the water and play at an elite level.