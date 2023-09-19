Longhorns Daily News: Ahead of Big 12 play, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian stresses passing game’s need for improvement

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, played excellent in nearly every area of the program’s win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. But Ewers failed to replicate the performance in Texas’ Week 3 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

That has to change, head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week.

“I just think every aspect of the passing game needs to improve,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “It felt like we weren’t as sharp. We had a protection breakdown in there. Didn’t have the best play calls predicated on what the coverages were. I think Quinn could have made a couple of throws that he normally would make. Everybody kind of took their turn and that’s not to make excuses. We all have to be better.”

He added, “You think passing game, you think play calling, you think quarterback. And most notably, both of us need to be better. But I think everybody else needs to be better as well. We all need to take responsibility of that.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas is on a torrid pace so far in the sacks department

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team prepares for perhaps its final trip to Waco

Austin American-Statesman: Texas needs the Alabama version of QB Quinn Ewers going forward

247Sports: Quinn Ewers goes from cigar celebration to players-only meeting to bouncing back heading into Big 12 play

247Sports: A dive into the numbers shows Steve Sarkisian has his set offense as Texas enters Big 12 play

247Sports: CJ Baxter’s injury opens door for Jonathon Brooks to audition for role as Texas’ backfield bell cow

Inside Texas: Three takeaways from Texas’ non-conference play

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Baylor QB Blake Shapen not expected to play against Texas

Injury updates on Texas RB CJ Baxter, RG Cole Hutson, and Jack end Kris Ross

Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Game time, TV set for Texas vs. Kansas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Following the Future: How Texas commits performed last weekend

247Sports: Top100 PF Nicolas Codie goes in-depth on Texas official visit

247Sports: Kyle Flood, Texas standing out early for 6-foot-7, 350 pound offensive line target Byron Washington

247Sports: Five-star ATH Terry Bussey talks finalists as decision draws near

Inside Texas: 2025 five-star Dakorien Moore recaps Texas visit

Inside Texas: Top sophomore DT Jahkeem Stewart impressed with the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas not letting up in the pursuit of Wardell Mack

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian addresses the start of Big 12 play

247Sports: Morning Brew: Longhorns preparing for first stop on their Embrace The Hate Tour across the Big 12

Inside Texas: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda offers quote that states importance of Texas game

Inside Texas: A look at the Big 12 with conference play set to begin

Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 4 AP Poll

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Much better

The Smoking Musket: The good, the bad, and the ugly of the 106th Backyard Brawl

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Ohio

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why are the Chargers like this?

SB Nation: The timing might be perfect for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers

SB Nation: Ref tells Geno Smith ‘I’m talking to America’ as he tries to argue call

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND