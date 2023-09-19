Longhorns Daily News: Ahead of Big 12 play, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian stresses passing game’s need for improvement

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, played excellent in nearly every area of the program’s win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. But Ewers failed to replicate the performance in Texas’ Week 3 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.
That has to change, head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week.
“I just think every aspect of the passing game needs to improve,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “It felt like we weren’t as sharp. We had a protection breakdown in there. Didn’t have the best play calls predicated on what the coverages were. I think Quinn could have made a couple of throws that he normally would make. Everybody kind of took their turn and that’s not to make excuses. We all have to be better.”
He added, “You think passing game, you think play calling, you think quarterback. And most notably, both of us need to be better. But I think everybody else needs to be better as well. We all need to take responsibility of that.”
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Gather round, children. This is a story about what winning gets you.
Texas Longhorns 5-star EDGE commit @ColinSimmons__ and 2025 5-star WR and LSU commit @thereal_kori2x at the Texas vs. Wyoming game. @InsideTexas @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/TYnTldjkVj— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) September 16, 2023
