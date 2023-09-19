Texas Newcomers Report: LB Anthony Hill continues making his case as one of college football’s top 2023 true freshmen

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 3 against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back saw some action this past weekend.

Johntay Cook, WR: Cook got his cleats slightly dirty, again, against Wyoming.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 3 receptions for 36 yards.

Anthony Hill, LB: One of the top recruits at his position nationally – and whose tenure at Texas is already paying off big for the Longhorns’ defense in one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season – the true freshman recorded 3 tackles (2 solo) and 1 assist last week.

Freshmen Ethan Burke and Anthony Hill have a combined 4 sacks at Texas.



Texas A&M defense has a combined 4 sacks on the season. — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) September 15, 2023

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State had 1 tackle.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area (and DeSoto), recorded 1 solo tackle in in Week 2 versus Wyoming.

Ryan Sanborn, P: A redshirt senior who transferred to Texas from the Stanford Cardinal program, where he was a two-time captain, Sanborn recorded 4 punts for 193 yards, with 56 yards as his long on the evening. His average on the day was about 48 yards.