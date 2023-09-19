Reacts Survey: Will Texas avoid a woeful performance in Waco?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

For the first time since 2011, the Longhorns enter conference play undefeated. Now, they look to keep it that way heading into the first Big 12 match-up of 2023.

Texas travels to Waco to play the Baylor Bears for the final time as conference foes and once again are heavy favorites.

The Horns opened as 15.5-point favorites per DraftKings but that line has dropped half a point to 15.

In this week’s survey, give us your prediction for this week’s game and if you think Texas will cover.

In three games this year, the Longhorns are 1-2 ATS but 1-0 on the road.

