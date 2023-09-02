No. 11 Texas releases depth chart for season opener vs. Rice

As promised by head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns finally made a depth chart available on Saturday morning, hours before kickoff against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Depth chart vs. Rice
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Quinn Ewers
|3
|Maalik Murphy --or--
|6
|Arch Manning
|16
|RB
|CJ Baxter --or--
|24
|Jonathon Brooks
|4
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jaydon Blue
|23
|WR
|AD Mitchell
|5
|Casey Cain --or--
|8
|Isaiah Neyor
|9
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|11
|Ryan Niblett
|18
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Johntay Cook
|2
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|Juan Davis
|81
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Cam Williams
|56
|Trevor Goosby
|74
|Jaydon Chatman
|75
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Neto Umeozulu
|52
|Payton Kirkland
|71
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|61
|RG
|DJ Campbell --or--
|52
|Cole Hutson
|54
|Malik Agbo
|80
|Connor Stroh
|79
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cam Williams
|56
|Andre Cojoe
|77
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ethan Burke
|91
|Justice Finkley
|1
|Colton Vasek
|92
|NT
|Byron Murphy
|90
|Aaron Bryant
|53
|Trill Carter
|98
|DT
|Aflred Collins
|95
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat
|93
|Jaray Bledsoe
|94
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Kris Ross
|97
|J'Mond Tapp
|17
|SLB
|Jett Bush
|43
|Mo Blackwell
|37
|Tausili Akana
|46
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Liona Lefau
|18
|Marshall Landwehr
|51
|WILL
|David Gbenda --or--
|33
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|0
|CB
|Terrance Brooks --or--
|8
|Gavin Holmes
|9
|X'Avion Brice
|14
|BS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Derek Williams
|3
|FS
|Jalen Catalon
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|BJ Allen Jr.
|7
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Malik Muhammad
|5
|Warren Roberson
|24
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron
|23
|Jaylon Guilbeau --or--
|13
|Austin Jordan
|4
|Jelani McDonald
|25
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Ryan Sanborn
|27
|Ian Ratliff
|49
|H
|Ryan Sanborn
|27
|Ian Ratliff
|49
|DS
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|Tate Haver
|52
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Johntay Cook
|2
- The backup quarterback battle appears set to continue into the season with redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy listed as the first co-starter over freshman Arch Manning.
- Arguably the more surprising co-starter relationship is between junior running back Jonathon Brooks and freshman CJ Baxter with Baxter listed first — his ascension to the clearcut starter could only be a matter of time.
- At wide receiver, freshman Johntay Cook is the backup to junior Xavier Worthy and junior Casey Cain is a co-starter ahead of senior Isaiah Neyor as Neyor continues to work back from his injury.
- Sophomore DJ Campbell is the co-starter ahead of sophomore Cole Hutson at right guard in a position battle that will continue into the season. The rest of the offensive line chart provides clarity on the backup situation, although Hutson could also play the other two interior line spots, and sophomore Cam Williams is the backup left tackle.
- The depth chart also revealed that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Malik Agbo will replace Andrej Karic as the jumbo tight end and will wear No. 80 while playing that position.
- The defensive line includes two different defensive tackle positions depending on how much size position coach Bo Davis wants to use. The biggest surprises are redshirt freshman Aaron Bryant ahead of senior Minnesota transfer Trill Carter and redshirt freshman Kris Ross ahead of redshirt freshman J’Mond Tapp at Jack end.
- The strong-side linebacker position does not feature freshman Anthony Hill Jr. at all with senior Jett Bush the starter there, but Hill is a co-starter at Will linebacker behind senior David Gbenda.
- There are also co-starters at field corner with sophomore Terrance Books ahead of juinior Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes. Freshman Warren Roberson is also working at corner as the third-string at the boundary position.
- At safety, senior Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon is at free safety with sophomore Michael Taaffe ahead of freshman Derek Williams at boundary safety.
- On special teams, coordinator Jeff Banks has opted for experience in the return game with junior Xavier Worthy and senior Jordan Whittington on punt return and senior Keilan Robinson and Whittington on kickoff return.
Loading comments...