No. 11 Texas releases depth chart for season opener vs. Rice

There’s finally clarity on position battles in preseason camp.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas Spring Game Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

As promised by head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns finally made a depth chart available on Saturday morning, hours before kickoff against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Depth chart vs. Rice

QB Quinn Ewers 3 Maalik Murphy --or-- 6 Arch Manning 16
RB CJ Baxter --or-- 24 Jonathon Brooks 4 Keilan Robinson 7 Jaydon Blue 23
WR AD Mitchell 5 Casey Cain --or-- 8 Isaiah Neyor 9
WR Jordan Whittington 4 DeAndre Moore Jr. 11 Ryan Niblett 18
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Johntay Cook 2
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 81
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Cam Williams 56 Trevor Goosby 74 Jaydon Chatman 75
LG Hayden Conner 75 Neto Umeozulu 52 Payton Kirkland 71
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Sawyer Goram-Welch 61
RG DJ Campbell --or-- 52 Cole Hutson 54 Malik Agbo 80 Connor Stroh 79
RT Christian Jones 70 Cam Williams 56 Andre Cojoe 77
Defense
BUCK END Ethan Burke 91 Justice Finkley 1 Colton Vasek 92
NT Byron Murphy 90 Aaron Bryant 53 Trill Carter 98
DT Aflred Collins 95 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat 93 Jaray Bledsoe 94
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Kris Ross 97 J'Mond Tapp 17
SLB Jett Bush 43 Mo Blackwell 37 Tausili Akana 46
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Liona Lefau 18 Marshall Landwehr 51
WILL David Gbenda --or-- 33 Anthony Hill Jr. 0
CB Terrance Brooks --or-- 8 Gavin Holmes 9 X'Avion Brice 14
BS Jerrin Thompson 28 Michael Taaffe 36 Derek Williams 3
FS Jalen Catalon 11 Kitan Crawford 21 BJ Allen Jr. 7
CB Ryan Watts 6 Malik Muhammad 5 Warren Roberson 24
STAR Jahdae Barron 23 Jaylon Guilbeau --or-- 13 Austin Jordan 4 Jelani McDonald 25
Special Teams
KO Will Stone 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15
P Ryan Sanborn 27 Ian Ratliff 49
H Ryan Sanborn 27 Ian Ratliff 49
DS Lance St. Louis 56 Tate Haver 52
KR Keilan Robinson 7 Jordan Whittington 4 Jonathon Brooks 24
PR Xavier Worthy 8 Jordan Whittington 4 Johntay Cook 2
  • The backup quarterback battle appears set to continue into the season with redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy listed as the first co-starter over freshman Arch Manning.
  • Arguably the more surprising co-starter relationship is between junior running back Jonathon Brooks and freshman CJ Baxter with Baxter listed first — his ascension to the clearcut starter could only be a matter of time.
  • At wide receiver, freshman Johntay Cook is the backup to junior Xavier Worthy and junior Casey Cain is a co-starter ahead of senior Isaiah Neyor as Neyor continues to work back from his injury.
  • Sophomore DJ Campbell is the co-starter ahead of sophomore Cole Hutson at right guard in a position battle that will continue into the season. The rest of the offensive line chart provides clarity on the backup situation, although Hutson could also play the other two interior line spots, and sophomore Cam Williams is the backup left tackle.
  • The depth chart also revealed that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Malik Agbo will replace Andrej Karic as the jumbo tight end and will wear No. 80 while playing that position.
  • The defensive line includes two different defensive tackle positions depending on how much size position coach Bo Davis wants to use. The biggest surprises are redshirt freshman Aaron Bryant ahead of senior Minnesota transfer Trill Carter and redshirt freshman Kris Ross ahead of redshirt freshman J’Mond Tapp at Jack end.
  • The strong-side linebacker position does not feature freshman Anthony Hill Jr. at all with senior Jett Bush the starter there, but Hill is a co-starter at Will linebacker behind senior David Gbenda.
  • There are also co-starters at field corner with sophomore Terrance Books ahead of juinior Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes. Freshman Warren Roberson is also working at corner as the third-string at the boundary position.
  • At safety, senior Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon is at free safety with sophomore Michael Taaffe ahead of freshman Derek Williams at boundary safety.
  • On special teams, coordinator Jeff Banks has opted for experience in the return game with junior Xavier Worthy and senior Jordan Whittington on punt return and senior Keilan Robinson and Whittington on kickoff return.

