No. 11 Texas vs. Rice live updates: Longhorns look to take care of business against the Owls

As head coach Steve Sarkisian and the No. 11 Texas Longhorns open the 2023 season — the final season in the Big 12 for the Longhorns — the standards are high at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday against the Rice Owls with Texas now favored by 35.5 points.

On Monday, Sarkisian laid out several objectives for the Longhorns, including avoiding pre-snap penalties, tackling well, and covering on special teams. But there are other objectives, as well, like staying healthy with junior linebacker Mo Blackwell the only player out against Rice and further determining how position battles are shaking out — Texas has co-starters or backups at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, right guard, weakside linebacker and field cornerback.

On offense, the storylines surround the improvement of redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers in his second season as a starter, especially his ability to connect on deep passes, how Sarkisian approaches touches at running back, and whether the interior offensive line improves.

For defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s unit, it’s about the defensive line turning in the expected dominant performance, how Anthony Hill Jr. plays at weakside linebacker, and the secondary showing more playmaking ability with JT Daniels making his third appearance at DKR.