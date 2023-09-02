Four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu sets decision date

The Longhorns already have a commitment from the state’s top edge rusher prospect in Duncanville’s Colin Simmons, but the Texas staff is still hunting for more as they continue their pursuit of another Metroplex edge rusher.

Four star Allen (TX) defensive end Zina Umeozulu has been a priority recruit for the Longhorn staff for some time now, and yesterday it was announced that he has set his decision date.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DE Zina Umeozulu plans to announce his commitment LIVE on Sept 6 at 6:00 PM CST on Dave Campbell's Texas Football. #TXHSFB



https://t.co/nQj4Echdxn



DETAILS: https://t.co/c4DP5fvlhU pic.twitter.com/RXrC2xpH17 — Greg Powers ️ (@GPowersScout) September 1, 2023

Umeozulu took official visits to Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M in June, and then he made an unofficial visit to College Station at the end of July. Umeozulu dropped a Top 9 at the end of May, but all signs point to the decision coming down to the Aggies, Longhorns, and Sooners.

Umeozulu is the younger brother of current Longhorn offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu who signed with Texas in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Today, Zina was in Austin for the race game to watch his older brother take on the Owls.

2024 Allen (Texas) EDGE Zina Umeozulu supporting older brother and Texas OL Neto Umeozulu on Campbell-Williams Field



: @studiogallagher @On3Recruits profile: https://t.co/Qz9sfiahBN #HookEm pic.twitter.com/INkh7hMi2e — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) September 2, 2023

Edge rusher is big position of need for Texas as they gear up for their move to the SEC. Landing Umeozulu would be another nice step in addressing that need if the decision goes there way come Wednesday.

Umeozulu is the 17th ranked edge rusher prospect in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and he is the 230th ranked prospect overall.