Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian embraces the haters as team enters Big 12 play

It’s fair to say the Texas Longhorns (and Oklahoma Sooners, for that matter) aren’t the most popular Big 12 programs this season. Not by metrics of fandom or revenue Texas generates, but for the fact that they’re being welcomed into the SEC next summer before the 2024 season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is helping his team embrace that fact in this case, too.
“I think we just need to understand what we’re walking into, we’re gonna go into Baylor here Saturday night on the road,” Sarkisian said, according to Inside Texas. “It’s been well documented as of right now the last time we’re gonna play Baylor, last time we’re gonna go there. So we understand the environment we’re walking into and we can’t be fearful of that. We have to embrace it, we gotta walk in there and be ourselves and play our brand of football, but understand what we’re going into.”
