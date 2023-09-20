Texas Longhorns in the NFL: There’s no stopping the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: It was a historic day for anyone watching the Atlanta Falcons rookie and former NFL first round draft pick. Robinson logged 19 carries for 124 yards and also grabbed 4 receptions for 48 yards. Every week is like you’re watching a video game with this guy. Expect Robinson to keep hitting the toggle stick for the remaining 2023 season.

do yourself a favor...



play this Bijan Robinson run in .5x speed pic.twitter.com/Uqkud5yL4q — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 19, 2023

Roschon Johnson, RB: In just his second outing for the Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 4 carries for 32 yards. He also hauled in 2 receptions for 10 yards and had 1 tackle.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The return specialist had 1 punt return for 2 yards. He also served as one of the Baltimore Ravens’ kickoff returners. He rushed 3 times for 15 yards as well.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR: The former Longhorn got the start over the weekend for the Denver Broncos. He accounted for 1 reception for 4 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn started at fullback for the Houston Texans. He had 2 carries for 2 yards overall.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Calvin Anderson, OT: Anderson started at right tackle for the New England Patriots.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 1 tackle.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for a massive day in Week 2. That included 11 tackles (8 solo), as well as 1 tackle for loss. Hicks has officially begun coming into his own season. Expect to see more all-star performances from the Texas alum.

JORDAN HICKS TAKES DOWN JALEN HURTS AND THE VIKINGS DEFENSE STANDS TALL #skol pic.twitter.com/2QHSOru9dm — Jack (@PrimeLewis23) September 15, 2023

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 special teams tackle.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starter has earned a reputation as a playmaker in the NFL. In his latest performance, he logged a total of 2 tackles (1 solo.)

DeShon Elliott, DB: It has become expected that Elliott, now with the Miami Dolphins, shines on game day. This past weekend was no exception, as the veteran defensive back accounted for a whopping 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass breakup, and had 1 fumble recovery.

Quandre Diggs, DB: In his contribution to the Legion of Boom’s legacy and the Seattle Seahawks, the starting defensive back made 5 tackles (3 solo) in the team’s Week 2 outing.

D’Shawn Jamison, DB: In his professional debut for the Carolina Panthers, Jamison had 1 tackle.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went 2-for-3 on the day, with 44 yards as his long. He also went 3-for-3 in PATs.

Cameron Dicker, K: In the latest chapter of the saga of “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers special teams aficionado went 3-for-3 on field goals, with 33 yards as his long. He was also 1-for-1 and perfect on the evening in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, who’s currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had only 3 punts on the afternoon for an average of 45 yards, with 64 yards as his long.