 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Longhorns Daily News: A century of Texas, Baylor’s rivalry culminates in Waco this weekend

Plus:

By Xander Peters
/ new
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

More than a century of college football history – 112 meetings altogether, minus the 1944 season – likely ends this weekend once Big 12 rivals the Texas Longhorns visit the Baylor Bears in Waco. Fitting, too, is the fact that undefeated Texas enters the matchup at No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, while Baylor – whose longest winning streak against Texas is only in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014 – enters with a losing record, at 1-2. More absurd stats:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas has had breaks with opposing quarterbacks’ experience

Austin American-Statesman: James Means Jr. among members of 2023 Texas Hall of Honor class

247Sports: Arguably the most underrated DB in the nation, Texas’ Jahdae Barron is in line with other Longhorn greats

Inside Texas: Dillon Mitchell returned to Texas for a number of reasons, primarily to win a national title

Inside Texas: State of the Program: Longhorns’ grades after the first quarter of the season

Inside Texas: Why is Texas dead last in offensive success rate? A closer look at some advanced numbers

Inside Texas: Some rumblings about future SEC scheduling and logistics

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor: Bears look for upset as the ‘Embrace the Hate’ tour begins

Sark, Texas ready for last duel against Baylor: ‘We understand the environment we’re walking into’

Texas vs. Wyoming: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: There’s no stopping the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns land a top-10 basketball recruit in Justice Carlton

247Sports: Longhorns make five-star PF Asa Newell’s final four

247Sports: Blue-chip buzz: Texas working on five-stars and flips; Florida trending for Top247 QB; UGA impresses Top247 DL

247Sports: Safety target Sael Reyes in regular contact with Texas, hopes to make it to DKR later this fall

247Sports: Four-star ‘25 LB Noah Mikhail planning several game day visits

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting intel

Inside Texas: Five-star offensive lineman committed to in-state rival schedules Texas official visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: 2023 Baylor Bears football preview

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and Baylor ahead of the Big 12 opener

Our Daily Bears: 113 Years of Baylor versus Texas

Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU vs. SMU

Frogs O’ War: Football: JUCO safety Ja’ir Smith commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Recruiting: Four-star EDGE Danny Okoye commits to Sooners

The Smoking Musket: Texas Tech offers Brown a chance at redemption

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Offensive Players to Watch: Oklahoma State @ Iowa State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Sorry y’all, my bad

Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Nevada

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Justin Fields suggests Bears coaching is the problem, and he might be right

SB Nation: Serge Ibaka was an NBA pioneer, on and off the court

SB Nation: This angle of Bijan Robinson’s run shows just how talented Falcons RB is

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Texas legend Jamaal Charles made the first cut for the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...