Longhorns Daily News: A century of Texas, Baylor’s rivalry culminates in Waco this weekend

More than a century of college football history – 112 meetings altogether, minus the 1944 season – likely ends this weekend once Big 12 rivals the Texas Longhorns visit the Baylor Bears in Waco. Fitting, too, is the fact that undefeated Texas enters the matchup at No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, while Baylor – whose longest winning streak against Texas is only in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014 – enters with a losing record, at 1-2. More absurd stats:
Baylor has beaten Texas 28 times in school history— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) September 20, 2023
The Longhorns got their 28th win over the Bears in 1950.#TEXvsBU
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas legend Jamaal Charles made the first cut for the NFL Hall of Fame this year.
HALL OF FAMER: Legendary #Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is a Hall of Famer, says Andy Reid.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 21, 2023
Charles is one of the first-year players who will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, here is his career accolades:
-2x First-team All-Pro… pic.twitter.com/kitoIWxJDO
