Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy land on Mel Kiper’s latest Top 25 NFL Draft board

ESPN’s NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper recently released his latest Top 25 Draft board for 2024.

Predictably, Texas Longhorns like redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers and junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy landed among Kiper’s predicted future first round picks.

In fact, they were the only current Big 12 athletes to land among Kiper’s Top 25.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy (@XavierWorthy) nearly reached a max speed of 21 mph on this 44-yard touchdown from Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers). #ReelSpeed



: @LonghornNetwork



https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/aWQmFXvvQp — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 18, 2023

