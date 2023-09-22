How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are facing a familiar foe in their final first Big 12 game as they head to Waco.

Texas and the Baylor Bears have squared off 112 times previously, but it is well documented that No. 113 will be the last for the foreseeable future. The Bears are coming off a disappointing start to the season, losing at home to Texas State and Utah in their first two games, but head coach Dave Aranda has already said that a win over Texas will go a long way toward fixing things. Baylor will have to try its hand at upsetting Texas once again without the services of Blake Shapen, who is still sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in the opener.

The Longhorns, for their part, will be missing key pieces to the rotation on both lines, but have better depth than they’ve had in years past. The key for Texas will be to avoid the slow starts that have plagued them for the first three games of the season or they could see themselves in a world of hurt against the Bears.

If I had to sum it up, the vibe in general just feels off. There was a bit of a spark in the Utah game, especially in the first half, where the team felt closer to 21, but they couldn’t hold on. The other two games, a loss against Texas State and a less-than-inspiring win against LIU, have left many with the same bad taste they ended with last season. A win against the Longhorns would go a long way to remedying that mood, though.

“I think we just need to understand what we’re walking into,” Sarkisian said. “We’re gonna go into Baylor here Saturday night on the road. It’s been well-documented that as of right now, the last time we’re going to play Baylor, the last time we’re going to go there, and so we understand the environment we’re walking into, and we can’t be fearful of that — we have to embrace it. We’ve got to walk in there and be ourselves and play our brand of football, but understand what we’re going into and so I do think that’s part of it.”

Injury report:

Freshman RB CJ Baxter (ankle) — probable

Junior LB Morice Blackwell (knee) — questionable

Sophomore OL Cole Hutson (knee) - out

Sophomore DT Kris Ross (knee) - out

How to watch:

TV: ABC

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 17-point favorites at DraftKings.*

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 95 degrees, wind S 12 mph, nine-percent chance of rain

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.