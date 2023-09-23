Reacts Results: Texas fans confident heading into Waco

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In possibly the last meeting between Texas and Baylor at McLane Stadium, Longhorn fans are extremely confident heading into tonight’s game.

Steve Sarkisian is 1-1 against the Bears, losing in his only trip to Waco back in 2021. Texas avenged the loss with a 38-27 victory last season.

Texas began the week as a 15.5-point favorite over the Bears, but that has risen to 17 points ahead of kick-off. The majority of our voters may or may not have had an effect on the line moving with the majority believing the Horns will cover.

The Longhorns are 1-2 ATS this season but are 1-0 ATS on the road.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.