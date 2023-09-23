 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 3 Texas at Baylor live updates: ‘Embrace the Hate’ tour begins in Waco

The Horns look for the program’s 81st win against the Bears in the final Big 12 contest between the two programs.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

For the 113th time, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns are playing the Baylor Bears after making the trip up I-35 to McLane Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC.

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012, a season the Longhorns opened with four straight victories, and boasting the program’s highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2009. Under fourth-year head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor is 1-2 after losing to Texas State and Utah before recovering with a win over LIU. Saturday’s game will break a 2-2 tie between Aranda and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian when they face each other as assistants or head coaches.

Last season in Austin, Texas pulled out a 38-27 victory thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns fueled by the running ability of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

According to DraftKings, Texas is a 17-point favorite over Baylor with a 90.2-percent win probability by ESPN Analytics.

