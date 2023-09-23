No. 3 Texas at Baylor live updates: ‘Embrace the Hate’ tour begins in Waco

For the 113th time, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns are playing the Baylor Bears after making the trip up I-35 to McLane Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC.

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012, a season the Longhorns opened with four straight victories, and boasting the program’s highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2009. Under fourth-year head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor is 1-2 after losing to Texas State and Utah before recovering with a win over LIU. Saturday’s game will break a 2-2 tie between Aranda and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian when they face each other as assistants or head coaches.

Last season in Austin, Texas pulled out a 38-27 victory thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns fueled by the running ability of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

According to DraftKings, Texas is a 17-point favorite over Baylor with a 90.2-percent win probability by ESPN Analytics.