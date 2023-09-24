No. 3 Texas opens as a 17.5-point favorite over Kansas

Coming off a convincing 38-6 win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns opened as 17.5-point favorites over the Kansas Jayhawks for next week’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Central on ABC, according to DraftKings.*

The Longhorns are 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and boast the program’s highest ranking since playing for the national championship in 2009. Under third-year head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks continue to trend positively with a matching 4-0 start. Kansas opened Big 12 play on Saturday with a 38-26 win over BYU in Lawrence and also have a win over Illinois. A game at winless Nevada was less promising — Kansas had to pull away in the fourth quarter for a seven-point victory.

In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas and Kansas have played 22 times, with half of those games in Austin. The Longhorns have a 17-4 record against the Jayhawks since the series began in 1901 with a 9-1 home record. The .810 winning percentage against Kansas is the best for Texas against any program currently a member of the Big 12 Conference.

In 2022, Texas blew out Kansas 55-14 in Lawrence.

