Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ regular season performance cited among notable CFP resumes so far

A third of the college football regular season is already in the books, and according to some of the sport’s top analysts, the Texas Longhorns have one of the most impressive College Football Playoff resumes so far. That is, undefeated Texas is among the likes of Penn State, Florida State and Ohio State, according to a recent analysis at Inside Texas.
From Inside Texas: “Alabama’s win against Ole Miss helped the Longhorns’ resume, and so did Texas taking care of business with a 38-6 win Saturday at Baylor. These are the games that the Longhorns should make look easy but recently haven’t. Kansas comes to Austin this week, but the teams’ final meeting as Big 12 foes will look very different from the rest. The Jayhawks are 4-0, and Texas can’t afford to get caught peeking ahead at Oklahoma.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas football is No. 3 in the AP Poll, and No. 5 in the Coaches’ Poll. Also:
- Texas volleyball beat the Oklahoma Sooners twice over the weekend.
