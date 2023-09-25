Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ regular season performance cited among notable CFP resumes so far

A third of the college football regular season is already in the books, and according to some of the sport’s top analysts, the Texas Longhorns have one of the most impressive College Football Playoff resumes so far. That is, undefeated Texas is among the likes of Penn State, Florida State and Ohio State, according to a recent analysis at Inside Texas.

From Inside Texas: “Alabama’s win against Ole Miss helped the Longhorns’ resume, and so did Texas taking care of business with a 38-6 win Saturday at Baylor. These are the games that the Longhorns should make look easy but recently haven’t. Kansas comes to Austin this week, but the teams’ final meeting as Big 12 foes will look very different from the rest. The Jayhawks are 4-0, and Texas can’t afford to get caught peeking ahead at Oklahoma.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Most Impressive Teams in College Football (Week 4)



1 Oregon Ducks

2 Penn State Nittany Lions

3 Washington State Cougars

4 Alabama Crimson Tide

5 Washington Huskies

6 Ohio State Buckeyes

7 West Virginia Mountaineers

8 Texas A&M Aggies

9 Texas Longhorns

10 Wisconsin Badgers pic.twitter.com/LUz9vVRbdO — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) September 24, 2023