Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns CB Malik Muhammad is already living up to recruiting hype

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 4 against the Baylor Bears.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back saw some action this past weekend, including a special teams tackle.

Johntay Cook, WR: Cook recorded 1 reception for 56 yards last week.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 3 receptions for 46 yards. Mitchell has so far been one Texas’ most impactful targets this year.

Anthony Hill, LB: It’s beginning to go without saying that Hill’s recent performance was stellar. One of the top recruits at his position nationally – and whose tenure at Texas is already paying off big for the Longhorns’ defense in one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season – the true freshman recorded 5 solo tackles and 1 assist last week.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. with two defensive stops on three plays to force fourth down for Baylor! — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 24, 2023

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State saw playing time.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area, recorded 4 solo tackles and 1 pass breakup last weekend. He’s also been among the true freshman who has received the most snaps on defense this season.

True freshmen Anthony Hill Jr., Derek Williams and Malik Muhammad were all among the top five snap getters on defense against Baylor.



Future of the Texas defense getting valuable experience early on in their careers. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2023

Gavin Holmes, CB: A redshirt junior cornerback and former member of the ACC’s Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Holmes recorded 4 tackles during Texas’ most recent matchup.

Jelani McDonald, S: The Waco product got a few plays in over the weekend.

Ryan Sanborn, P: A fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas from the Stanford Cardinal program, where he was a two-time captain, Sanborn recorded 4 punts for 179 yards, with 50 yards as his long on the evening. Sanborn’s average on the day was about 44 yards.