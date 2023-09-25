Watch: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Kansas

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns continue to thrive in the third year of the Steve Sarkisian era and have an opportunity to avenge one of the big embarrassments from his first year, a home loss to an ascendant Kansas Jayhawks team in 2021.

Two seasons ago, the game was a coming-out party for the Jayhawks under new head coach Lance Leipold and quarterback Jalon Daniels, who have become some of the top names at their respective jobs in the Big 12. Since that win, Kansas has gone to its first bowl game since 2008 and is on its second-consecutive 4-0 start for the first time since the 1914 season. The Jayhawks bring a top 25 offense to the table, running their spread triple option with an elite trigger man like Daniels in the backfield, paired with Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw, Jr. to present one of the biggest challenges of the season to the Longhorns’ defense.

Defensively, the Jayhawks will have their toughest test of the year as they bring a defense that ranks in the bottom 30 in the F+ rankings this year and faces a Longhorns’ offense that seems to have found its rhythm in the last few weeks. Can Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns do enough against that defense to keep up with a Kansas offense that will want to move quickly and score a ton of points?