Game time, TV set for No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 7, the Big 12 announced on Monday.

This year’s contest is the 119th meeting in the series between the longtime rivals that began in 1900 and has been played in Dallas since 1912. In 1929, the Longhorns and Sooners faced off at the State Fair for the first time. Texas leads the all-time series 63-50-5, including a 49-0 victory last year that marked the most lopsided victory for the Longhorns over the Sooners as Texas totaled 585 yards of offense, including 296 rushing yards, as Oklahoma only managed 195 yards offensively. It was the first shutout by the Horns in the series since a 19-0 win in 1965. The Sooners hadn’t been shut out at all since 1998.

Both teams enter this week’s game 4-0 with Oklahoma boasting wins over Arkansas State, SMU, Tulsa, and Cincinnati prior to facing Iowa State.