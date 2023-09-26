Big 12 releases 2023-24 men’s league basketball schedule

The Big 12 released the 2023-24 league schedule for the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday as head coach Rodney Terry’s program prepares for its final season in the conference.

With the addition of four new schools this season, the Big 12 will no longer feature a double round-robin schedule — the Longhorns are scheduled to face five opponents twice and eight opponents once (four home and four away) in the 18 league games. Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia are the teams that Texas is set to face at home and one the road with home games against Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and UCF and road games against BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, and TCU.

Conference play opens for the Longhorns on Jan. 6 at home against the Red Raiders and concludes at the Moody Center on March 9 against the Sooners. Texas plays three times on Big Monday on ESPN this season — at home against Houston on Jan. 29, at home against Kansas State on Feb. 19, and on the road against Baylor on March 4.

The Big 12 Tournament is slated for March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.