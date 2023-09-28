Reacts Survey: Will Texas remain unbeaten?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

I think I speak for the majority of Texas fans when I say we’ve blocked out the memory of the Longhorns' 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas in 2021. Two years later, the Jayhawks return but this time with a perfect 4-0 record and a No. 24 ranking attached to Lance Leipold’s team.

The Horns opened as 17-point favorites, with the line climbing to 17.5 points but now has dropped to 16.5 points, per DraftKings.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Y4RSMT/">Please take our survey</a>

In four games this season, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are 2-2 ATS but are 0-2 when playing at home. In two games against Kansas, Sark’s team is 1-1 ATS with a 55-14 victory last season in Lawrence in which the Longhorns were just a 9-point favorite.

Check back before kick-off for the results!