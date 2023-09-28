Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Texans FB Andrew Beck turns on special teams jets

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Bijan Robinson, RB: Robinson, who was selected in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, logged 10 carries for 33 yards and also grabbed 4 receptions for 27 yards. Expect Robinson to keep hitting the toggle stick for the remaining 2023 season.

Roschon Johnson, RB: In his latest outing for the Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 8 carries for 38 yards. He also hauled in 2 receptions for 11 yards.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The return specialist had 4 punt returns for 45 yards and 1 kickoff return for 20 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had 1 reception for 1 yard.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans. But it was his contribution on special teams that had NFL fans leaving their seats, as Beck returned a kickoff for 85 yards and a touchdown.

ANDREW BECK WHAT pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 2 tackles.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 tackle for loss.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for another epic day. That included 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Hicks is again coming into his own season. Expect to see more all-star performances from the Texas alum.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 special teams tackle.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starter has earned a reputation as a playmaker in the NFL. In his latest performance, he logged a total of 2 tackles (2 solo) and 1 special teams tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: It has become expected that Elliott, now with the Miami Dolphins, shines on game day. This past weekend was no exception, as the veteran defensive back accounted for a whopping 5 tackles (3 solo) and 2 pass breakups.

Quandre Diggs, DB: In his contribution to the Legion of Boom’s legacy and the Seattle Seahawks, the starting defensive back made 3 tackles (3 solo) in his team’s latest outing.

D’Shawn Jamison, DB: Jamison had 1 special teams tackle for the Carolina Panthers.

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back logged 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went 1-for-2 on the day, with 50 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs.

Cameron Dicker, K: In the latest chapter of the saga of “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers special teams aficionado went 0-for-1 on field goals. He was also 4-for-4 and perfect on the evening in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had 2 punts on the afternoon for an average of 46 yards, with 59 yards as his long.