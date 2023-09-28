Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt on CFP field: ‘Texas is an obvious one for me’

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently broke down some of his favorite programs going into the College Football Playoff decision. Naturally, that included the Texas Longhorns.
“Texas is an obvious one for me and it’s not because of what the quarterback did,” Klatt said, per On3. “It’s actually not just because of the result against Alabama, although that helps. It’s not just because of Steve Sarkisian and the way he calls plays, although that helps. It’s not just Xavier Worthy and some of the skill position players on the outside, although that helps. Do you know why Texas is real? It’s because they’re real at the line of scrimmage.”
He later added, “Their defense is consistent and it’s consistently good. They can run the ball. They went out against Alabama, what I categorize as a pretty good defense, and they ended the game on the field in the last seven minutes. That’s what makes them real.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas hopes to heat up as Big 12 play continues against BYU
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: No. 3 Texas is in no mood to overlook No. 24 Kansas (again)
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 3 Longhorns secure first 5-0 start since 2009 against Kansas?
247Sports: The Insider: Quinn Ewers’ NFL future, Jonathon Brooks’ rise and a breakdown of Texas’ depth on defense
247Sports: Know Your Longhorn Foe: Q&A gives an inside look at an undefeated Kansas team heading to Austin
247Sports: Why Texas has been a slower-starting team offensively at home than on the road
Inside Texas: Five Texas Longhorns to watch against the Kansas Jayhawks
Inside Texas: The upcoming two-game stretch will say a lot about the 2023 Texas Longhorns
Inside Texas: Byron Murphy is ‘built like a pit bull’ and having a hell of a season on defense and offense
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Jonathon Brooks emerging as worthy RB1 for Texas
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas: QB Jalon Daniels leads explosive Jayhawks offense
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Kansas
Texas loss to Kansas in 2021 ‘exposed some warts’ in the Longhorns program
No. 3 Texas 38, Baylor 6: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Texans FB Andrew Beck turns on special teams jets
Big 12 releases 2023-24 men’s league basketball schedule
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Visitor list for Texas vs. Kansas
247Sports: Where Texas commits are playing this week
247Sports: Four-star ‘25 Edge Nasir Wyatt cuts his list to eight, goes in-depth on his finalists
247Sports: Five-star Terry Bussey making a tough decision on Thursday
247Sports: Four-star DL target Landon Rink updates recruitment midway through junior season
Inside Texas: Best Class Scenario: 2025 first edition
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Texas remains unanimous pick at top of Big 12 football rankings
Dallas Morning News: After Baylor blowout, Steve Sarkisian says Texas still has one major area to improve
Inside Texas: Taking care of business against Kansas
Inside Texas: 2023 Kansas Jayhawks football preview
Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Kansas and Texas, two undefeated teams looking to start 5-0
Our Daily Bears: Position group grades from Texas
Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU TE Chase Curtis named 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Football Preview: West Virginia at TCU
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: Oklahoma State
Bring On The Cats: K-State, Tang agree to contract extension
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of BYU
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Taylor Swift loves Travis Kelce so much she’s willing to watch Zach Wilson play QB
SB Nation: Jimmy Butler wants NBA to investigate Bucks following Damian Lillard trade
SB Nation: Robert Saleh’s bizarre loyalty to Zach Wilson could cost him his job
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on BYU tonight at 8pm Central.
It's gameday y'all! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/xpLEmUU6YD— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 28, 2023
- Have a day, Andrew Beck!
ANDREW BECK WHAT pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023
