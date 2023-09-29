Longhorns Daily News: Urban Meyer on Texas’ Big 12 matchup: ‘I think they beat Kansas’

Former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer hasn’t been shy in terms of his fandom for the Texas Longhorns this year. Texas’ Week 5 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks – who are new and improved under head coach Lance Leipold – is no exception.

“[Texas has] one of the most talented rosters in college football,” Meyer said, according to On3. “They’re well coached, and they went to Tuscaloosa and, and beat, didn’t upset, they beat Alabama. I have him as my number one team in America.”

“I think they beat Kansas,” Meyer added. “I’m not taking away from Kansas. I just like Lawrence, too. I’ve been there a couple of times. I just never quite understood why Lawrence, Kansas can’t, can’t have a good quality football team. And now they have a good quality football coach. So I hope this coach stays there because he’s really doing a great job there.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Receivers using hand to both catch and block for the Texas offense

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 3 Longhorns secure first 5-0 start since 2009 against Kansas?

247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: What’s the scariest remaining game on Texas’ schedule?

247Sports: Gavin Holmes is quietly having a solid debut season for the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Four out, one in Texas hoops Q&A

Inside Texas: Three things to know from Sark: Keys to defending Kansas, wide receiver blocking, Jayhawk defensive improvement

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Jonathon Brooks emerging as worthy RB1 for Texas

Kansas Roundtable: Will Texas avenge the 2021 loss?

Reacts Survey: Will Texas remain unbeaten?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Strong relationships with Texas have the Longhorns in the mix for Hitchcock WR Kelshaun Johnson

247Sports: Texas commit Aeryn Hampton named to 2024 Polynesian Bowl

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2025 LB Jonah Williams

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Leipold sells himself as dull, but Jayhawks have been dominant

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: Kansas game predictions, players to watch, storylines, and more

Inside Texas: Taking care of business against Kansas

Our Daily Bears: Big 12 Week Five football preview

Frogs O’ War: Know The Enemy: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Thread Alert: Ice cold Horny Toads

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: PGA Tour exploring Saudi LIV Golf replacement deal with Fenway Sports Group, billionaire investors

SB Nation: My viral Twitter joke accidentally became a Chris Christie fundraiser

SB Nation: Ryder Cup Foursomes revealed, leaves Team USA fans shaking in their boots

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND