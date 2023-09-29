Reacts Results: Texas fans feeling unflappable heading into Top 25 match-up against Kansas

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Almost two years removed from the Jayhawks overtime victory over Texas in Austin, the two schools meet once again (and maybe the last time) but with a pair of undefeated records. Even with all the HILARIOUS Kansas jokes and a healthy Jalon Daniels arriving, Longhorns’ fans are confident heading into Saturday.

Despite Kansas owning a perfect record and ranking attached to their name, Las Vegas opened with the Longhorns as two-plus touchdown favorites. The line has climbed and fallen since then but over half of our voters are rolling with Texas to cover the 17-point spread.

Texas is looking to cover the spread at home for the first time this season with the Longhorns 2-2 ATS.

