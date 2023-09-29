Steve Sarkisian: Scoring against Baylor was easier than scoring against the Texas scout team

Apparently Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian saves his best soundbites for his weekly radio show.

Two weeks after sophomore running back Savion Red received praise for his scout team impersonation of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, Sarkisian spoke highly of the goal-line looks provided by the scout team defense prior to last Saturday’s 38-6 win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.

Steve Sarkisian said on his weekly radio show that he spent part of Monday’s team meeting praising the work of the scout team leading up to Baylor. Said it was harder to score against the scout team during goal line work last Tuesday than in the actual game. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) September 29, 2023

Woo buddy, that’s some shade thrown at Baylor, too, after Texas was able to score a second-quarter rushing touchdown from the offense’s jumbo package with redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks cruising into the end zone behind a crushing block from junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy.

So easy.



Only way to stop a play like this is have your DL control things at the POA to not allow the climb to the LB. But they easily double the DT, LT climbs to the backer. pic.twitter.com/gPVvIk90cD — Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) September 24, 2023

So, the fact checks abound — that did look easy for the Longhorns, but it’s not a typical comment from a head coach that hardly takes his press conference cues from former colleague Lane Kiffin. Chalk it up to the Embrace the Hate tour putting the Bears and the Big 12 in the rearview.

Back to the scout team, though, as Sarkisian mentioned freshman linebacker Tausili Akana, freshman linebacker S’Maje Burrell, and freshman safety Warren Roberson as standouts on that unit. Maybe they’d be getting heavy reps already up in Waco.