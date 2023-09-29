 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steve Sarkisian: Scoring against Baylor was easier than scoring against the Texas scout team

Ouch.

By Wescott Eberts
Apparently Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian saves his best soundbites for his weekly radio show.

Two weeks after sophomore running back Savion Red received praise for his scout team impersonation of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, Sarkisian spoke highly of the goal-line looks provided by the scout team defense prior to last Saturday’s 38-6 win over the Baylor Bears in Waco.

Woo buddy, that’s some shade thrown at Baylor, too, after Texas was able to score a second-quarter rushing touchdown from the offense’s jumbo package with redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks cruising into the end zone behind a crushing block from junior defensive tackle Byron Murphy.

So, the fact checks abound — that did look easy for the Longhorns, but it’s not a typical comment from a head coach that hardly takes his press conference cues from former colleague Lane Kiffin. Chalk it up to the Embrace the Hate tour putting the Bears and the Big 12 in the rearview.

Back to the scout team, though, as Sarkisian mentioned freshman linebacker Tausili Akana, freshman linebacker S’Maje Burrell, and freshman safety Warren Roberson as standouts on that unit. Maybe they’d be getting heavy reps already up in Waco.

