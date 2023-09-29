Texas hosting high-profile visitors for Top 25-matchup against Kansas

Another home game in Austin means another lengthy list of visitors that will be on hand in Austin to watch the No. 3 Texas Longhorns take on the 24th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have continued to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they have tried to capitalize on the momentum being generated on the field thus far in 2023. They brought in several high-profile recruits into town for the win against Wyoming and they will once again host several high-priority recruits this weekend for their top-25 matchup against the Jayhawks.
The Longhorns will host two official visitors this weekend in four-star Mater Dei (Cali.) offensive lineman Deandre Carter and Carrollwood Day (Fla.) edge rusher Solomon Williams.
Carter is committed to Auburn but will be making his second visit to Austin and will be bringing his family with him. Texas is fresh off of landing Carter’s five-star teammate Brandon Baker earlier in the week and is making a push to try to flip him from the Tigers.
Williams on the other hand was slated to visit officially for the Wyoming game before having to cancel due to a family emergency. He is back on the visitor list and will be in town this weekend barring another last-minute change.
Another big name back on the visitor list this weekend is 2025 five-star Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore. This is the second home game in a row Moore will be in Austin to see the Longhorns and reportedly there is a possibility he will be in attendance for the Red-River Rivalry against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. If you are a fan of recruiting data points, then you should enjoy those and file them away for later.
Duncanville (Texas) High five-star junior WR Dakorien Moore visiting #Texas this weekend: https://t.co/Rxu0g0ODdb @HankSouth247 @JScruggs247— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 27, 2023
Let’s take a look at who is scheduled to be in town this weekend in Austin.
Official visitors
Deandre Carter - IOL - Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei - Four star - Auburn Commit
This weekend @TexasFootball @CoachSark @KJJFlood pic.twitter.com/WC4gwUHA8u— DeAndre Carter (@DreCarter72) September 28, 2023
Solomon Williams - EDGE - Tampa (Fla) Carrollwood Day - Four Star
Texas commits
Daniel Cruz
Freddie Dubose
Jerrick Gibson **Gibson is reportedly a maybe to be in Austin tomorrow**
Alex January
Jordan Johnson-Rubell
I’ll be in Austin this week the 30th vs Kansas. #HookEm @Coach_Gideon @CoachSark @TexasFootball . pic.twitter.com/UqP9TNXwXc— Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) September 27, 2023
Parker Livingstone
Trey Owens
Colin Simmons
‘24 @Duncanville_Fb EDGE, @On3Recruits 5-star and Texas commit @ColinSimmons__ will be in Austin on Saturday for Texas-Kansas, he tells @InsideTexas. #HookEm #AllGas24 https://t.co/Ui7OLM9YKJ pic.twitter.com/aEhWlVZZTa— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 29, 2023
Zina Umeozulu
Santana Wilson
Can’t wait to be back home this weekend . #HookEm pic.twitter.com/c4PIvNFTNK— Adrian Santana Wilson ✞ (@_SantanaW24) September 25, 2023
2024
Kobe Black - Cornerback - Waco Connally - five star **Black is another maybe to be in Austin this weekend**
2025
Jaboree Antoine - Cornerback - New Iberia (La.) Westgate - Five star
Elijah Barnes - Linebacker - Dallas Skyline - Four star
I will be @TexasFootball this weekend @CoachSark @CoachJeffBanks @CoachChoateUT @JScruggs247 @RivalsCole @SKYLINEfb pic.twitter.com/MAqJIRqVFN— Elijah Bo barnes (@ElijahBobarnes1) September 27, 2023
Jackson Christian - Offensive Tackle - Port Neches Port Neches-Groves - Unranked
Devin Harper - IOL - Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve - Four star
I Will Be Visiting (@TexasFootball) Saturday @CoachSark @KJJFlood @Coach_TJoseph @CoachZoloty @TexasRecruiting @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/sBJcK4StJA— (4⭐️ OT) Devin Harper. 6’5 295 Class of 25 (@DevinHarper2025) September 26, 2023
Javion Holiday - Cornerback - Duncanville - Unranked
Noah Mikhail - Linebacker - La Verne (Cali.) Bonita - Four Star
Dakorien Moore - Wide Receiver - Duncanville - Five Star - LSU Commit
Lamont Rogers - Offensive Tackle - Mesquite Horn - Four Star
Tyler Thomas - Offensive Tackle - Dickinson - Unranked
Xavier Ukponu - Defensive Tackle - Denton Ryan - Unranked
Zion Williams - Defensive Tackle - Lufkin (TX) - Four Star
2026
Tank King - Linebacker - Port Arthur (TX) Memorial - Unranked
I will be at THE University of Texas Saturday! #HookEm @CoachSark @CoachChoateUT @CoachK_FBCoach @jaylonguilbeau1 @TexasFootball @TexasRecruiting pic.twitter.com/o7R6aMlAJI— TaiYion.TANK.King2026 (@TKing2026) September 29, 2023
Brayden Robinson - Wide Receiver - Red Oak - Unranked
UT this weekend! #HookEm @SWiltfong247 @JScruggs247 @RivalsCole @DannyWest247 @SWiltfong247 @ciege81 @CoachSark @CoachJeffBanks— Brayden “Quick6ix” Robinson⚡️ (@_Quick6ix) September 27, 2023
2027
Ethan Feaster - Wide Receiver - DeSoto (TX) - Unranked
I’ll be in Austin tomorrow!!!!! See you soon @CoachSweeny @FootballDesoto @CoachJeffBanks @CoachSark @ciege81 @GPowersScout @samspiegs @Jason_Howell @AndrewHatts @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/achCj7yhl5— Ethan “Boobie” Feaster ✞ (@BoobieFeaster23) September 29, 2023
Weston Nielsen - Quarterback - Bastrop - Unranked
This post will be updated.
