Texas hosting high-profile visitors for Top 25-matchup against Kansas

Another home game in Austin means another lengthy list of visitors that will be on hand in Austin to watch the No. 3 Texas Longhorns take on the 24th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have continued to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they have tried to capitalize on the momentum being generated on the field thus far in 2023. They brought in several high-profile recruits into town for the win against Wyoming and they will once again host several high-priority recruits this weekend for their top-25 matchup against the Jayhawks.

The Longhorns will host two official visitors this weekend in four-star Mater Dei (Cali.) offensive lineman Deandre Carter and Carrollwood Day (Fla.) edge rusher Solomon Williams.

Carter is committed to Auburn but will be making his second visit to Austin and will be bringing his family with him. Texas is fresh off of landing Carter’s five-star teammate Brandon Baker earlier in the week and is making a push to try to flip him from the Tigers.

Williams on the other hand was slated to visit officially for the Wyoming game before having to cancel due to a family emergency. He is back on the visitor list and will be in town this weekend barring another last-minute change.

Another big name back on the visitor list this weekend is 2025 five-star Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore. This is the second home game in a row Moore will be in Austin to see the Longhorns and reportedly there is a possibility he will be in attendance for the Red-River Rivalry against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. If you are a fan of recruiting data points, then you should enjoy those and file them away for later.

Let’s take a look at who is scheduled to be in town this weekend in Austin.

Official visitors

Deandre Carter - IOL - Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei - Four star - Auburn Commit

Solomon Williams - EDGE - Tampa (Fla) Carrollwood Day - Four Star

Texas commits

Daniel Cruz

Freddie Dubose

Jerrick Gibson **Gibson is reportedly a maybe to be in Austin tomorrow**

Alex January

Jordan Johnson-Rubell

Parker Livingstone

Trey Owens

Colin Simmons

Zina Umeozulu

Santana Wilson

Can’t wait to be back home this weekend . #HookEm pic.twitter.com/c4PIvNFTNK — Adrian Santana Wilson ✞ (@_SantanaW24) September 25, 2023

2024

Kobe Black - Cornerback - Waco Connally - five star **Black is another maybe to be in Austin this weekend**

2025

Jaboree Antoine - Cornerback - New Iberia (La.) Westgate - Five star

Elijah Barnes - Linebacker - Dallas Skyline - Four star

Jackson Christian - Offensive Tackle - Port Neches Port Neches-Groves - Unranked

Devin Harper - IOL - Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve - Four star

Javion Holiday - Cornerback - Duncanville - Unranked

Noah Mikhail - Linebacker - La Verne (Cali.) Bonita - Four Star

Dakorien Moore - Wide Receiver - Duncanville - Five Star - LSU Commit

Lamont Rogers - Offensive Tackle - Mesquite Horn - Four Star

Tyler Thomas - Offensive Tackle - Dickinson - Unranked

Xavier Ukponu - Defensive Tackle - Denton Ryan - Unranked

Zion Williams - Defensive Tackle - Lufkin (TX) - Four Star

2026

Tank King - Linebacker - Port Arthur (TX) Memorial - Unranked

Brayden Robinson - Wide Receiver - Red Oak - Unranked

2027

Ethan Feaster - Wide Receiver - DeSoto (TX) - Unranked

Weston Nielsen - Quarterback - Bastrop - Unranked

This post will be updated.