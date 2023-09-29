 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Texas releases hype video ahead of matchup vs Kansas

Ahead of the matchup against the Jayhawks, the Longhorns released a hype video to excite fans. As the players drown out the national noise, the fans need to turn up the noise at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Are you ready?

By Jacob_Neidig
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

A little over 24 hours before a highly anticipated matchup against the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns released a hype video for those who don the burnt orange. This matchup will be the first in the series that both teams are ranked and undefeated.

The video is focused on the noise that surrounds the team and the hostile environment that fans can create at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Jayhawks.

The video opens with clips from players before and after games as the voiceover comments on the noise surrounding the team.

“When you cause the noise, you shouldn’t be distracted by it. It comes with the territory.”

Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Later in the video, the message shifts to fans.

“Saturday, they’ll feel us. Will they hear you, Longhorn nation? Will they feel you? It’s going to take everybody so Saturday afternoon let’s bring the noise and that Texas fight.”

It could be a heavyweight battle on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd. The support of 100,000 fans will undoubtedly influence the outcome so buckle up, Longhorn nation. It’s time to make some noice.

