No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas live updates: Quinn Ewers scrambles for 30-yard TD and 7-0 Longhorns lead

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in the series between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks, both teams are ranked as the No. 3 Longhorns host the No. 24 Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Both teams are undefeated and have their eyes set on Arlington in December in the home opener for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program, which sets to avenge an overtime loss to Kansas and head coach Lance Leipold two years ago. In 2019, the Horns escaped with a 50-48 win against the Jayhawks — Texas hasn’t had a convinced victory against Kansas on the Forty Acres since a 42-27 win in 2017 that featured a 28-point first quarter by the home team.

More german to Saturday’s proceedings is the status of star Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year — Daniels did not participate in the bulk of pregame warmups with Jason Bean taking the first-team reps, reportedly because of back tightness.

Bean is a dangerous runner himself and the North Texas transfer started nine games for Kansas in 2021, as well as the season opener against Missouri State last season, but he certainly doesn’t pose the same threat as Daniels.

First quarter

After receiving the opening kickoff, Bean took the field with the Kansas first-team offense, running a triple option play to the right that running back Devin Neal took for 26 yards behind strong blocking. The Jayhawks quickly got behind the chains, however, when Longhorns sophomore cornerback Terrance Brooks broke up a pass and what looked like an attempted double pass resulted in a fumble and a loss of six yards. Bean scrambled into space on third down, but the nine yards wasn’t enough for Leipold to risk a fourth-down attempt and Kansas punted down to the Texas 12-yard line.

Playing at tempo, the Horns started quickly with an eight-yard run by redshirt sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks, a run-pass option glance route to junior wide receiver AD Mitchell for 12 yards, a play-action pass to Mitchell for 17 yards, and a third straight completion to Mitchell on a deep crossing route for 20 yards. Kansas finally secured a key stop, dropping junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a four-yard loss on a quick throw, but Brooks was able to gain five yards on third down and redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers continued to flash his scrambling ability on third down, climbing the pocket and finding a seam up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead. The seven-play, 88-yard drive took only 2:45.