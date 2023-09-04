WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s Alabama week press conference

The Texas Longhorns finally took the field and managed to come away with a comfortable, albeit flawed, win over the Rice Owls to open the regular season on Saturday. Now comes the first big test of the season as they head to Tuscaloosa for their marquee non-conference matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama, helmed by former Texas commit Jalen Milroe, is coming off of a lopsided win against Middle Tennessee in which Milroe accounted for five total touchdowns as the first-team quarterback. The Crimson Tide stifled the Blue Raiders offensively, giving up just seven points in the process of opening up Bryant-Denny Stadium for the year. The second home test of the year will be a bit harder for Nick Saban’s crew as Texas comes to town eyeing revenge after a narrow loss a year ago.

Texas looked like a bit of a half-team against the Owls Saturday, playing suffocating defense as the offense tried to find its stride and get things going against the non-conference foe. The Longhorns, in an effort to replace the production of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, turned to its stable of talented running backs, dividing the carries between Jonathon Brooks, CJ Baxter, and Jaydon Blue, following Baxter leaving the game with an injury.

With College Gameday heading to Tuscaloosa, all eyes will be on the Longhorns and Crimson Tide this week ahead of the telling early season matchup. Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of this week of preparation.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 12:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN