Longhorns Daily News: Alabama’s Nick Saban: Texas game is where we ‘find out where we are as a team’

There’s no point in reiterating what – and how much – is on the line in the Texas Longhorns’ Week 2 matchup in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Point being, there’s a lot.

It’ll also act as a guide for where both Texas and Alabama stand as programs, now and later.

“Texas, I think everybody knows Sark is a really good coach. They’ve got a really good team. They’ve got a veteran team returning with 10 starters on offense, six on defense. Really good skill players on offense. Really good quarterback who can throw the ball effectively. They make a lot of explosive plays. Worthy is an outstanding receiver. They’ve got good running backs; they have a really good tight end. They’re very good on defense. They play really good up front; they’re physical, they played extremely well in the first game and they’re excellent on special teams,” Saban said earlier this week, per Inside Texas.

He continued, “This is a really good team, all the way around, and it’s going to be an opportunity for our team to sort of, ‘where are we as a team, where are you as a player?’ You’re going to play against a really good player, that usually says ‘where am I as a player’. This is going to be a good barometer for us to find out where are we as a team.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball dropped a big one to the Stanford Cardinal over the weekend.

Texas true freshman running back CJ Baxter is back at practice.