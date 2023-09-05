Longhorns Daily News: Alabama will return the favor and place Texas band, fans in upper deck in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa News reports that the Alabama Crimson Tide has decided to place all 5,000 seats for the Texas Longhorns’ band and its fans in the upper deck of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this weekend.
From Tuscaloosa News: “Texas isn’t in the SEC just yet, which means the SEC’s regulation for tickets for visitors doesn’t apply for the Alabama football matchup vs. the Longhorns this week at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”
This, of course, is karma for Texas.
“We are able to reciprocate a similar seating arrangement to what we had last year in Austin,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne reportedly told the outlet earlier this week.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
