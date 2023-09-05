Texas remains at No. 11 in AP Top 25, moves up to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll

With a 37-10 win over the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Week 1, the Texas Longhorns remained at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and moved up two spots to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. Both polls were released on Tuesday.

Two teams jumped the Longhorns in the AP Poll — the Volunteers moved from No. 12 to No. 9 following a 49-13 win over the Cavaliers and Notre Dame moved from No. 13 to No. 10 after two blowout wins over Navy and Tennessee State. Both schools were able to jump Texas due to losses by LSU and Clemson, although the Coaches Poll allowed the Longhorns to take advantage of those defeats.

Around the Big 12, Kansas State moved up one spot to No. 15 in the AP Poll and two spots to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 18 in the AP Poll and two spots to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. TCU, meanwhile, dropped out of the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after the upset loss to Colorado while Texas Tech fell out of the Coaches Poll thanks to a home loss to Wyoming.

On Saturday, Texas travels to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, which moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 3 and remained at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. It’s the first road matchup for the Longhorns with both teams in the top 10 since facing the Red Raiders in Lubbock in 2008.