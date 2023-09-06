Texas Newcomers Report: Former Georgia WR Adonai Mitchell demonstrates big play ability in Longhorns debut

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 1 against the Rice Owls.

CJ Baxter, RB: 5 carries for 38 yards isn’t the worst showing for the true freshman running back before he left the game early due to a minor rib injury. Baxter is back at practice this week.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back has yet to record a carry, but he did have 1 tackle on special teams.

Johntay Cook, WR: 2 receptions for 26 yards was a solid result for the former five-star recruit and true freshman wide receiver.

Deandre Moore, WR: It wasn’t much, but the true freshman got his cleats a little dirty.

Ryan Niblett, WR: The true freshman wide receiver saw some action over the weekend.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 3 receptions for 26 yards and 1 touchdown in his Longhorn debut.

Trevor Goosby, LT: The true freshman big man up front got his first snaps in as a Longhorn.

Sydir Mitchell, DL: The first-year defensive lineman saw action over the weekend.

Trill Carter, DL: Carter, a second-year defensive lineman who departed the Minnesota Gophers to join the Longhorns over the summer, recorded 1 solo tackle and 1 assist.

Anthony Hill, LB: One of the top recruits at his position nationally, the true freshman recorded the first tackle of his collegiate career at Texas, as well as his first QB hurry.

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State recorded 1 tackle.

Tausili Akana, LB: True freshman Akana saw action in Saturday’s game.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area (and DeSoto), recorded 5 solo tackles in his Texas debut, in effect paving the way for what could amount to an exciting career during his time with the Longhorns.

Gavin Holmes, CB: A redshirt junior cornerback and former member of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Holmes recorded 1 tackle over the weekend, entering Texas’ stat sheet.

Derek Williams, S: Straight out of the bayous of Louisiana, the true freshman safety recorded 3 tackles and 1 pass breakup.

Jelani McDonald, S: The Waco product and true freshman experienced the first action of his collegiate career over the weekend.

Ryan Sanborn, P: A redshirt senior who transferred to Texas from the Stanford Cardinal program, where he was a two-time captain, Sanborn recorded 2 punts for 89 yards. His average on the day was 45 yards.