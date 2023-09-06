Longhorns Daily News: Versus Alabama, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian potentially staring down biggest win of his coaching career

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has a combination of legacy, the 2023 college football season, a College Football Playoff berth, and recruits, at stake when the programs heads to Tuscaloosa this weekend to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban.
“I really believe… looking at the whole of the program, it would be the marquee win of Steve Sarkisian’s coaching career,” Inside Texas’ Bobby Burton said earlier this week. “He needs a big win, too. Not just the University of Texas. Because he’s really struck a cord in the state of Texas with recruits, and even nationwide. This would be him playing the fiddle. He’d have a real chance in recruiting with a win like this. So from a Texas program perspective, where they’ve added talent, etc., it could be absolutely enormous.”
- It counts for something, right?
Wealthiest Programs in College Football via @usatoday— Cowboysbleedorange (@cowboysbldorang) September 6, 2023
1 Oregon Ducks
2 Texas A&M Aggies
3 Texas Longhorns
4 Florida Gators
5 Georgia Bulldogs
6 Oklahoma State Cowboys
7 LSU Tigers
8 Oklahoma Sooners
9 Auburn Tigers
10 Florida Seminoles
| #okstate #cowboysbleedorange pic.twitter.com/dTmDHU4xqR
