Longhorns Daily News: Versus Alabama, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian potentially staring down biggest win of his coaching career

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has a combination of legacy, the 2023 college football season, a College Football Playoff berth, and recruits, at stake when the programs heads to Tuscaloosa this weekend to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban.

“I really believe… looking at the whole of the program, it would be the marquee win of Steve Sarkisian’s coaching career,” Inside Texas’ Bobby Burton said earlier this week. “He needs a big win, too. Not just the University of Texas. Because he’s really struck a cord in the state of Texas with recruits, and even nationwide. This would be him playing the fiddle. He’d have a real chance in recruiting with a win like this. So from a Texas program perspective, where they’ve added talent, etc., it could be absolutely enormous.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: Family beckoned Georgia hero Adonai Mitchell home to Texas. The Longhorns are loaded at WR

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas has to contain Jalen Milroe, block better and lull Bama

Austin American-Statesman: Texas defense seeks redemption in rematch with Bama

247Sports: In order to find success against Alabama, the deep ball shouldn’t be Texas’ biggest offensive concern

247Sports: Morning Brew: With two starters in Bama’s secondary dealing with injuries, Quinn Ewers will need to be sharp

Inside Texas: Kelvin Banks looks to recreate strong performance versus Alabama knowing Texas must communicate to make it happen

Inside Texas: Pete Kwiatkowski has shut down a dual-threat Alabama quarterback before

Inside Texas: Jaylan Ford says Longhorns will adapt to Alabama’s dual threat quarterback

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas remains at No. 11 in AP Top 25, moves up to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll

No. 11 Texas 37, Rice 10: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Texas Newcomers Report: Former Georgia WR Adonai Mitchell demonstrates big play ability in Longhorns debut

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Crystal Ballin’: Entering in two Horns247 staff Crystal Ball predictions for Zina Umeozulu

247Sports: Texas basketball continues busy month on recruiting trail

247Sports: Texas 2025 CB target Caleb Chester talks Longhorns before, after Rice game visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Associated Press: Big 12 faces week of big-time matchups after tough start to college football season

Dallas Morning News: AP college football poll (Sept. 5): TCU falls out of top 25 after upset loss to Colorado

247Sports: Big 12 basketball 2023-24 preseason tiers: Kansas, Texas, Baylor and Houston are alphas, but who’s next?

Our Daily Bears: QB Blake Shapen OUT vs. Utah with MCL Injury

Frogs O’ War: 2023 Big 12 Football Recap: Week 1

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Football Preview: West Virginia vs. Duquesne

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Night Cap: Recapping UNI and Looking at Iowa

Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of Missouri State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Our complicated, messy love affair with the NFL

SB Nation: Dabo Swinney’s pride is dragging Clemson football down

SB Nation: Is Russell Wilson cooked?

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It counts for something, right?