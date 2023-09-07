Longhorns Daily News: Alabama’s Nick Saban: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian ‘is one of the best coaches we’ve ever been around’

In the lead up to their matchup in Tuscaloosa this weekend, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban – Sarkisian’s former boss – have made a habit of trading compliments when asked for comment on the game.

Saban’s given Sarkisian high praise, too.

“I think Sark is one of the best coaches we’ve ever been around when it comes to offense,” Saban said earlier this week, per On3. “He has great disposition with the players, he has great understanding of the game. He really understands defense and how to attack defenses, but he has some really good concepts on offense that are hard to defend.

Saban added, “Understands how to present that in different ways so whatever you practiced, it doesn’t come up that way in the game, which makes it hard on our defensive players.”

