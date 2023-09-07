Five-star OT Brandon Baker announces commitment date

With the season now in full swing, things look to be winding down for five-star Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker. The nation’s top offensive tackle prospect has announced a decision date, per 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, and he will be revealing his college choice on Sept. 24.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei OL Brandon Baker has locked in his commitment date and will announce later this month on the 247Sports YouTube Channel https://t.co/eFzzi7aHp8 pic.twitter.com/0JmelzfZZ3 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) September 7, 2023

Baker previously released a top 10 schools list back in June that including the Texas Longhorns, along with several other elite programs from around the country.

All glory to God. Thank you to all those who’ve recruited me throughout my process. Down to my top 10, who will it be? pic.twitter.com/EHrQrhW1CD — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) June 15, 2023

Baker made a few summer official visits during the month of June to see Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas. Baker also has a visit locked in to see Nebraska officially next weekend (Sept. 16), so the Cornhuskers will have the final visit for him unless he opts to cancel it. Oregon has been another program that has been in contention in this recruitment with Baker’s older brother playing for the Ducks. While Baker has made several visits to Eugene, he has not setup an official visit as of early September.

Since the visit to Austin the Longhorns have been receiving considerable buzz for the elite offensive tackle, but it had been tough to figure out what exactly his timeframe for a decision would be. With this announcement, the countdown is officially ticking so it will be interesting to track the trendlines for him moving forward.

Baker is the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 21st-ranked overall recruit.