How to make the most of your football gameday experience at Texas

Although it is the capital of Texas, Austin is a city known for being the home of the Texas Longhorns. Located in just north of the downtown area, the urban Texas campus is close to many great spots for food, drinks, and more. For an unforgettable game-day experience in Austin, check out these spots.

Where to Eat:

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Kerbey Lane Cafe has served locals since 1980 and has a wide range of options for any visitor. With multiple locations throughout the city, this comforting restaurant is a great choice for those looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Mi Madre’s

When Aurelio and Rosa Torres opened Mi Madre’s in 1990, it had only 10 seats. Today, it has two dining halls and a reputation as one of the best places to eat near the Texas campus. In the 33 years that is has been opened, Mi Madre’s has become a favorite for those in Austin looking for breakfast tacos and authentic Tex Mex.

Scholz Garten

No game-day experience in Austin would be complete without visiting the legendary beer garden in the heart of Austin. While the food, drinks, and atmosphere are unmatched, this joint also boasts the fact that is the oldest beer garden in the United States. Scholz was opened in 1866 and still curates a memorable game-day atmosphere over 150 years later.

Pluckers Wing Bar

If you’re looking for the best wings in Austin and tons of TVs, Pluckers Wing Bar is the spot for you. This Austin sports bar was started by two Texas students in the early 1990s and has grown into a full empire throughout the state. With dozens of flavors, solid cocktails, and plenty of energy, Pluckers is a favorite for those in Austin.

Terry Black’s BBQ

A game-day recommendation list for Austin has to include BBQ. While there are countless good options throughout the city, Terry Black’s BBQ is recognized by everyone. Enjoy classic Texas BBQ that has been passed down through generations of the Black family.

Where to Visit:

The Texas State Capitol

Just minutes away from the Texas campus, the capitol building is a beautiful structure that everyone should visit. The Texas Capitol is the largest state capitol in the United States and embodies the motto “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Barton Springs and Zilker Park

Located in the heart of Zilker Park, Barton Springs is a beautiful spring-fed swimming pool. The iconic gathering place is a must-visit attraction for outdoor enthusiasts or those looking to escape the Texas heat.

South Congress Avenue

Perhaps the most famous street in the city, South Congress Avenue is a bustling stretch of the city lined with shops and restaurants that embody Austin. Often referred to as “SoCo” by locals, this vibrant area features famous landmarks, eclectic boutiques, and tasty places to munch.

Sixth Street

If you’re looking to celebrate a big win or mourn a tough loss, Sixth Street is the place to go. Located in the heart of the downtown area, the street comes alive at night and features a stretch of bars and clubs for every genre of music. This is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the city’s music and nightlife scene.

Austin truly has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it’s Tex Mex or BBQ, historical monuments or bars, the home of the Horns has a unique spirit and vibrant culture that will make for an unforgettable game day experience.