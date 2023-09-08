Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is fired up for RB CJ Baxter ‘to cut loose this Saturday’

Ahead of the Texas Longhorns showdown in Tuscaloosa versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Steve Sarkisian admits he’s excited to see what true freshman running back CJ Baxter can do on the field now that it’s confirmed his rib injury last weekend was minor.

“CJ looked great,” Sarkisian said, per On3. “Fired up for him to go cut it loose this Saturday.”

“Everything is a first time for him, obviously,” Sarkisian later added. “I don’t have any reason to not think he’s going to go out and just perform and go play. Everything about him, he’s a very even-keeled guy. He’s diligent in his approach to wanting to do things the right way. He’s a physical player. So in the end, my anticipation? He’s going to play.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Recruiting carousel set up Bama-Texas QB matchup

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian needs this signature win in a big way

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian says offensive line will be healthy for Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Austin, Tuscaloosa mayors bet barbecue for Texas-Alabama football

Dallas Morning News: Texas WR Xavier Worthy secures NIL deal with American Airlines

Dallas Morning News: Quinn Ewers made magic happen for Texas vs. Alabama last year. Can he finish the job?

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 11 Longhorns upset No. 3 Alabama, enter CFP conversation?

247Sports: The Insider: Everything you need to know leading into Saturday’s showdown between Texas and Alabama

247Sports: As Texas prepares for Jalen Milroe, here’s a look at Pete Kwiatkowski’s history versus dual-threat QBs

247Sports: Texas vs. Alabama: Five key matchups to watch in showdown between Longhorns, Crimson Tide

247Sports: Texas vs. Alabama: 10 players to know before Longhorns, Crimson Tide meet in Tuscaloosa

Inside Texas: Three things to know from Sark: Pete Kwiatkowski has multiplicity in Year 3, the Bama benchmark, practice mindset

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Sarkisian-Saban, Round 2: Texas head coach looks to beat the man who saved his career

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: TXHSFB Week 3 prospect preview: Lake Belton-Red Oak, Shadow Creek-Bridgeland

247Sports: Five-star OL Brandon Baker sets commitment date, will announce on 247Sports YouTube channel

247Sports: Where Texas commits are playing this weekend

Inside Texas: Two new RPMs in favor of Texas for a 2024 On3 Industry Ranking five-star

Inside Texas: Three most important recruits at Texas-Alabama this weekend

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Texas tops Big 12 football writers’ power rankings

Our Daily Bears: Big 12 Week Two football preview

Frogs O’ War: Frog Feature: TCU RB Emani Bailey has the college football world on notice

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Five players to watch vs. SMU

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Opening thoughts on Troy

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 8 takeaways from Detroit Lions’ stunner over the Kansas City Chiefs

SB Nation: Tulane’s Michael Pratt is the best college football QB you haven’t heard discussed

SB Nation: 3 NFL teams that will make the playoffs after failing to do last year

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND