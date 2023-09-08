WATCH: Texas drops Alabama game hype video featuring The Undertaker

We are just over twenty four hours away from the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide teeing it up and getting after it live from Bryant-Denny Stadium and in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

This game has been discussed since the clock hit triple zeroes in DKR in 2022, so it goes without saying that emotions are high and the blood is flowing at a high level. But just in case you haven’t got your mind completely right for tomorrow’s headliner. The Longhorns just dropped an epic hype video for tomorrow matchup against Alabama featuring WWE Hall of Famer and longtime Texas fan The Undertaker.

I don’t know about the rest of you reading this, but I love me some Undertaker. And when the The Deadman cuts a promo on your behalf and is getting you fired up for the biggest game of the year... you have no choice, but to oblige.

We are not far off from finding out a lot about the 2023 Texas Longhorns. But if we learned anything about this team last year, it is that they are not going to back down and they will take the fight to their opponent regardless of who they are.

I can’t wait to see how things play out tomorrow night.